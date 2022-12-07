Full Court reference held on superannuation of Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey

Jammu: A Full Court Reference was held today in the Jammu wing of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to bid farewell to Chief Justice, Ali Mohammad Magrey, upon his superannuation.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri were present on the occasion. Advocate General, D C Raina and President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, M K Bhardwaj delivered the farewell address which was subsequently responded by the Chief Justice.

Advocate General in his farewell address described Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey a gentleman par excellence and lauded the role of Justice Magrey for his dedication and commitment to his professional responsibilities.

He said that Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey has endeared one and all in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh by his conduct and behaviour.