Full Court Reference held to condole demise of Justice A Q Parray

Srinagar: A Full Court Reference was held today in the courtroom of the Chief Justice at Srinagar wing of High Court to condole the demise of Justice A Q Parray, former Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

On the occasion, Advocate General, D C Raina, in his condolence address, remembered the contribution of Late Justice Parray as Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Advocate General on his behalf and on behalf of the State, Government Advocates and Bar offered condolences on demise of late Justice A Q Parray. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Son of late Justice Parray Dr. Fazl Qadir Parray and daughter Tabassum Qadir Parray were also present.