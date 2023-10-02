Function held in Rajouri on Gandhi Jayanti

Rajouri: In a momentous celebration of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a mega function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, at Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri.

The event held today, brought together students, teachers and other dignitaries to pay homage to the Father of the Nation and reflect on his invaluable contributions to India's freedom struggle and his enduring legacy of non-violence and truth.

DC delivered a thought-provoking address during the celebration. He emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings in the present times, stressing the importance of truth, non-violence, and harmony. He also highlighted the pivotal role that Gandhiji played in India's struggle for independence and his tireless efforts to unite a diverse nation under the banner of non-violence.

Deputy Commissioner also urged the students to embrace Gandhian principles in their lives, stating, "Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy transcends time and borders. His message of peace and non-violence is as pertinent today as it was during the freedom struggle. It is up to the youth to carry forward his ideals and work towards a more just and equitable society."