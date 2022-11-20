Function organised to celebrate All India Cooperative Week

Srinagar: An impressive and grand function was today organized by J&K Cooperative Department Kashmir on the culminating ceremony of 69-th All India Cooperative Week here at Tagore Hall Srinagar.
Registrar Cooperative Societies, Shafqat Iqbal, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar was the guest of honor.
Among others present in the function were Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies, Kashmir, Bilquees Jan, Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, officers, employees of the department, Representatives and members of Cooperative Societies, students, Self Help Groups and the general public.
Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies Kashmir while welcoming the guests and participants highlighted the importance of the Cooperative Department in revitalizing the economy by Cooperative society in every sector including education, health, market, milk, food processing, etc.
While speaking on the occasion, Registrar Cooperative Societies Kashmir, Shafqat Iqbal underlined the importance of the department in employment generation, utilization of local resources, and preparation of new quality and refined products at cheaper prices in a competitive market.
He presented an overview of the success achieved by the department with respect to ease of doing business, export production, Cooperative marketing, processing and value addition, fostering innovation, promoting startups, technology upgradation, entrepreneurship development, public-private Cooperative partnership, financial inclusion, digitization of PACS and strengthening of database.