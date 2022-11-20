Function organised to celebrate All India Cooperative Week

Srinagar: An impressive and grand function was today organized by J&K Cooperative Department Kashmir on the culminating ceremony of 69-th All India Cooperative Week here at Tagore Hall Srinagar.

Registrar Cooperative Societies, Shafqat Iqbal, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar was the guest of honor.

Among others present in the function were Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies, Kashmir, Bilquees Jan, Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, officers, employees of the department, Representatives and members of Cooperative Societies, students, Self Help Groups and the general public.