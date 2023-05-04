G-20 walkathon in Kulgam receives overwhelming response

Kulgam: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Kulgam today organised a Walkathon-2023 to raise awareness regarding the G-20 Summit among the masses with special priority on the youth.

The event was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi Uddin Bhat from the mini secretariat, here.

Speaking with regard to the event, DC said that the event is aimed at disseminating the message of India’s G20 Presidency among the people and complimented the department for organising the grand event. He asserted that it will help to create awareness among the people, especially students regarding the G-20 Summit.

The Walkathon commenced from Mini Secretariat and passed through Main Market Kulgam via Tehsil Road and culminated at the sports stadium Kulgam. More than 1500 boys and girls of district Kulgam participated in the mega Walkathon.