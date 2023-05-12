G20 meeting will be held peacefully: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Friday said that the crucial G20 meeting in Kashmir would be held peacefully.

“Obviously, the threat is there but what are we here for? Let us not forget the motto of J&K Police is ‘a saga of sacrifice and courage’. Nothing untoward will happen,” Kumar said.

He said that to ensure the important event was a huge success, security personnel were executing day and night dominance.

The ADGP Kashmir said that the number of check posts had increased and senior Police officers along with other security personnel were moving around the city in the last 15 days to oversee the security arrangements.

He said patrolling was part of maintaining night domination of the areas and helps in countering any threat of a terrorist sneaking into the city from south Kashmir.

Kumar took a surprise round of the city during the night to check the preparedness of the Police force.