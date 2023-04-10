G20 recognition of India becoming major player in world order: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor, J&K, Monday said that G20 Presidency is giving “us a moment of pride, and a sense of leadership, confidence and recognition” that India has become a major player in the world order.
“Our youth today are energized and motivated and will like to contribute immensely as much as possible to this effort,” Bhatnagar said, during the Lecture Series organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) to mark the culmination of events organised by the varsity to commemorate India’s G20 Presidency, under the auspices of G20 University Connect, Engaging Young Minds, at SKICC here, Bhatnagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the Vice Chancellor, CUK, faculty members and other staffers for organising the series of events. He said the government is also organising a mega event next month to host the working group on tourism as the sector has tremendous potential in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and it would be an opportunity to showcase the J&K as an outstanding tourist destination. “Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dawn in peace, progress, growth and prosperity and there is an opportunity for everyone, especially the youth to participate in it.”
He said the NEP is being implemented on a fast-track basis and the skill and vocational training is being imparted to the students to become job providers rather than job seekers.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said, “it is a matter of great pride for all of us that the country is holding the G20 Presidency.”
“India with the history of peaceful co-existence and pluralism has emerged as the largest democracy in the world in contemporary times through the unity in diversity approach,” Prof Ravinder Nath said. “The world is looking at the G20 with a hope that India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious, and action-oriented on all the thrust areas including global warming, environmental degradation, food safety, use of renewable energy etc.”
He further said that India’s Presidency of the G20 group of nations aims to bring pragmatic solutions to global problems including poverty, diseases, climatic change, gender discrimination, etc, adding to “bring inclusiveness and attain the united nations sustainable development goals, the Government of India has already launched many programmes like youth connect, women connect and civil society connect, of which the Central University Kashmir is part of.” He also gave an overview of the CUK functioning and the programmes offered by the varsity.
In his keynote address, former Ambassador and Professor Emeritus and Director of International Relations, Sushant University Gurugram, Ambassador J S Mukul, outlined India’s priorities of the G20 Presidency including climatic change, green development, and lifestyle environment, and said, “the country is using the G20 Presidency to showcase incredible India across the world.”
“As many as 40 delegations are coming to attend over 200 meetings to be held in 50 cities, showcasing India as the mother of democracy, all its glory, diversity, and variety throughout the length and breadth of the country and that is great initiative also with respect to the Jammu and Kashmir, which has a huge potential for tourism keeping in view the bounties nature has bestowed upon it,” Ambassador J S Mukul, said.
He said the Indian presidency will lead in September with the hope of healing, harmony, and hope, after the pandemic, adding the crisis during the pandemic has shown “us ways and means to carry forward out lives, through the use of information technology and digital transformation became a buzzword.”
In his special remarks, Professor Arvind Kumar, Centre for the Canadian United States, and Latin American Studies, School of International Studies, JNU, said, the creation of G20 was a smart move to tap the potential of emerging economies and the RIS aims to sensitise the students and masses about the scope of G20.
“If you understand G20, you will understand the larger global problem,” he said. Professor Arvind said that India sees its Presidency as a catalyst of change and global transformation, in a world stricken by a multi-dimensional crisis such as food and energy security, which has been accentuated by the geopolitical tensions.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Neelofar Khan, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST(K), Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganie, CUK, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr. Nissar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, senior functionaries of the CUK, faculty members, research scholars, and students were also present on the occasion.
Assistant Prof and In charge Nodal Officer G20 University Connect, CUK, Dr Abhiruchi Ojha who conducted the inaugural programme proceedings said, the “One Earth, One Family and One Future is the grand theme of India’s G20 Presidency which reflects the philosophy of interconnectedness and inclusivity enshrined in our constitution and is the civilizational values cherished by the people of the country.”
The dignitaries also awarded certificates to the students adjudged as winners in the events organised by the university to commemorate the G20 Presidency.