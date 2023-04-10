G20 recognition of India becoming major player in world order: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor, J&K, Monday said that G20 Presidency is giving “us a moment of pride, and a sense of leadership, confidence and recognition” that India has become a major player in the world order.

“Our youth today are energized and motivated and will like to contribute immensely as much as possible to this effort,” Bhatnagar said, during the Lecture Series organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) to mark the culmination of events organised by the varsity to commemorate India’s G20 Presidency, under the auspices of G20 University Connect, Engaging Young Minds, at SKICC here, Bhatnagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the Vice Chancellor, CUK, faculty members and other staffers for organising the series of events. He said the government is also organising a mega event next month to host the working group on tourism as the sector has tremendous potential in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and it would be an opportunity to showcase the J&K as an outstanding tourist destination. “Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dawn in peace, progress, growth and prosperity and there is an opportunity for everyone, especially the youth to participate in it.”

He said the NEP is being implemented on a fast-track basis and the skill and vocational training is being imparted to the students to become job providers rather than job seekers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said, “it is a matter of great pride for all of us that the country is holding the G20 Presidency.”