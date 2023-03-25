Ganderbal areas face erratic power supply in Ramadhan

Ganderbal: The government’s assurance to provide regular power during the holy month of Ramdhan has fallen flat as the areas of the Ganderbal district have been facing erratic power supply adding to the people’s problems. The residents of various areas of the Ganderbal district in central Kashmir are up in arms against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply even during the holy month of Ramadhan. Locals said that power woes have become a major concern to the people.
Reports from different areas of the Ganderbal district said that the unscheduled power cuts have grown severe giving a tough time to people, especially during ‘Sehri’ and ‘Iftar’. “It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, the Power Development Department (PDD) is resorting to cuts,” said a resident of Gund town.
The locals also said that it gets difficult to go to the mosques during dark hours. “It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, the Power Development Department is resorting to cuts,” said Shakeel Ahmed Mir, a resident of Kangan.
Residents of various areas in the Ganderbal district here said they are facing repeated power cuts at the time of Sehri (pre-dawn meals). “Every day we wake up at Sehri to find ourselves in complete darkness. The electricity is playing hide and seek,” said a resident of Ganderbal.
Reports reaching from different areas of the district almost painted a similar picture of the power scenario.
People complain that in complete disregard of the already announced load-shedding programme for the Valley, PDD has, surprisingly, been resorting to extended unscheduled power cuts without intimating the consumers.