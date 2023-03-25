Ganderbal areas face erratic power supply in Ramadhan

The locals also said that it gets difficult to go to the mosques during dark hours. “It is shocking that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, the Power Development Department is resorting to cuts,” said Shakeel Ahmed Mir, a resident of Kangan.

Residents of various areas in the Ganderbal district here said they are facing repeated power cuts at the time of Sehri (pre-dawn meals). “Every day we wake up at Sehri to find ourselves in complete darkness. The electricity is playing hide and seek,” said a resident of Ganderbal.

Reports reaching from different areas of the district almost painted a similar picture of the power scenario.

People complain that in complete disregard of the already announced load-shedding programme for the Valley, PDD has, surprisingly, been resorting to extended unscheduled power cuts without intimating the consumers.