Ganderbal Court denies bail to accused for murder attempt

In its report the police stated that that on 15-042022, the complainant ( woman) made a complaint before SHO P/S Kangan wherein it was alleged that on 13-04-2022, the accused started beating her with an iron rod for the reason to bring timber from nearby forests while it was raining.

The complainant further alleged that she avoided major injury as the accused had tried to hit on her head.

The complainant said she protected her head by her arm and due to which bone of her arm got fractured. She further alleged that the accused kept her in room for two days while she was injured.