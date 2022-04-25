Ganderbal Court denies bail to accused for murder attempt

Srinagar: A court in Ganderbal on Monday declined bail to a man who has been booked by police for alleged attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation on the basis of a complaint by a woman.
Court of Judicial Magistrate Ist Class Kangan, Kartar Singh dismissed the bail of Fareed Ahmad Chara of Branwar Thune Kangan after hearing his counsel and the prosecution.
In its report the police stated that that on 15-042022, the complainant ( woman) made a complaint before SHO P/S Kangan wherein it was alleged that on 13-04-2022, the accused started beating her with an iron rod for the reason to bring timber from nearby forests while it was raining.
The complainant further alleged that she avoided major injury as the accused had tried to hit on her head.
The complainant said she protected her head by her arm and due to which bone of her arm got fractured. She further alleged that the accused kept her in room for two days while she was injured.
On receiving the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused by police and investigation in the matter was started.
In its objections to the bail plea, the prosecution through APP Mir Farooq Ahmad vehemently resisted the prayer in bail plea. He submitted that the offences in the commission of which the applicant was involved were antisocial, grave, serious and the police report was also suggestive of the fact that the accused has enacted himself in crime against the woman and injured the sentiments of society by and large.
“Therefore such persons do not deserve the Concession of bail as s h persons pose a constant threat to the entire society”, he said.
On behalf of the accused, his counsel submitted that personal liberty is a very precious fundamental right given by the Constitution of India and its deprivation is a matter of grave concern and it can be curtailed only when it becomes imperative to the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. He further submitted that investigation in the matter was almost complete and there was no purpose to keep the accused behind the bars.
“The accused was also involved in the commission of a similar offence in the part which is pending trial and in that case he is on bail. In the given narration of facts, the accused is involved in grave and serious offence. The allegations leveled against the accused are well found,” the court said.
There is, the court said, therefore no guarantee that accused if released on bail will not commit serious offences again and may also disappear and flee from justice by becoming unavailable to stand trial.
“ On applying the overall parameters of bail to the facts of the present case, I am not inclined to exercise the discretion to grant bail in favour of the accused. Therefore, instant bail application is rejected” the Judicial Magistrate said.