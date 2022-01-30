Ganderbal dairy farmers dump milk in drains amid plummeting demand

Farmers said a number of people in the area had taken dairy farming as entrepreneurship after taking loans from the government, however, the present situation has brought miseries and financial losses.

“For the past one month, we are selling only 40 percent of the milk. There are no buyers as the demand has decreased abruptly due to unknown reasons,” they said.

“We are unable to figure out the reasons whether it is due to COVID-19 situation, the supply of packed milk from outside or anything else,” said Bashir Ahmad, a dairy farmer.