GANDERBAL DIARY

According to the locals the water canal feeding the Upper Sindh Hydro Power House ( USHP) stage II Sumbal is passing through several areas from Kullan to Ganiwan without any fencing or protection walls thus putting the entire population in these areas under threat. “There have been several incidents where locals lose their lives and other property including livestock,” the locals told Greater Kashmir. They said that several times the canal breached resulting into flood like situation in which several residential houses were damaged. Locals alleged that Power Development Corporation ( PDC) is playing with the lives of the people by not fencing and covering the power canal despite witnessing several such incidents in past.

“In March 2013 the same canal breached due to a landslide resulting into damage to several houses besides loss to agricultural land.This was the eighth incident of its kind in the area. Many human lives have been lost in past due to non-seriousness of the concerned department,” locals said.

They further said that if the concerned department had taken the pleas of people seriously and had properly fenced and covered the canal, the losses could have been minimised. “We are living in a constant danger since the establishment of the canal. The area has witnessed only loss during these incidents,” Mohammad Ayoub a local resident said.

Locals demanded that atleast the dangerous spots and stretch of the canal should be fenced.