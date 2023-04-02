GANDERBAL DIARY

Yachama residents demand upgradation of link road
The residents of Yachama village in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have demanded the upgradation of the link road connecting their village with the National Highway.
According to the locals, the link road connecting Yachama village with the main highway is in dilapidated condition.
They said that the road is dotted with potholes and makes it difficult to walk.
A local Irfan Ahmed said that the road is in bad condition and makes it dangerous for driving a vehicle. This is causing hardships to people particularly in case of emergency situations.
The locals urged the authorities to repair the road so that the locals do not face any problems.
Non- fenced USHP-I power canal poses threat to lives and property of people
The non- fenced water canal of the Upper Sindh Hydro Power Project Stage I, in tehsil Gund of Ganderbal district is posing a grave threat to the lives of thousands of people and property here.
According to the locals the water canal feeding the Upper Sindh Hydro Power House ( USHP) stage II Sumbal is passing through several areas from Kullan to Ganiwan without any fencing or protection walls thus putting the entire population in these areas under threat. “There have been several incidents where locals lose their lives and other property including livestock,” the locals told Greater Kashmir. They said that several times the canal breached resulting into flood like situation in which several residential houses were damaged. Locals alleged that Power Development Corporation ( PDC) is playing with the lives of the people by not fencing and covering the power canal despite witnessing several such incidents in past.
“In March 2013 the same canal breached due to a landslide resulting into damage to several houses besides loss to agricultural land.This was the eighth incident of its kind in the area. Many human lives have been lost in past due to non-seriousness of the concerned department,” locals said.
They further said that if the concerned department had taken the pleas of people seriously and had properly fenced and covered the canal, the losses could have been minimised. “We are living in a constant danger since the establishment of the canal. The area has witnessed only loss during these incidents,” Mohammad Ayoub a local resident said.
Locals demanded that atleast the dangerous spots and stretch of the canal should be fenced.
PHC Shuhama lacks facilities
The residents of Shuhama in Ganderbal district have complained about the lack of facilities at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Shuhama causing inconvenience to them.
According to the locals, the PHC which caters over a dozen areas including Shuhama, Bakura, Warpoh and Khalmulla is without the diagnostic facilities like X-ray, ECG and Ultrasound. They added that an X-ray plant has been set up in the hospital,but, in absence of a technician the machine is lying defunct. “
A local resident said that the hospital sees a good number of patients from different adjacent areas but due to non availability of any X-ray and other facilities they have to move Ganderbal or Srinagar.
He said that many patients do not afford to go to Srinagar, adding that the grievances were several times brought into the notice of authorities but nothing has been done practically yet. Locals demanded that the primary health center Shuhama should be upgraded to at Community Health Center and provided with all required facilities so that the people doesn’t suffer.
An official said that they have written to the higher authorities about the issue including upgrading PHC Shuhama.