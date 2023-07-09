GANDERBAL DIARY

Dilapidated footbridge poses risk to people in Kangan village

The non availability of any foot bridge over nallah Sindh in Rayil area of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district is causing hardships to the inhabitants.

The residents are aghast against the authorities for failing to construct a foot bridge over Nallah Sindh in their area. The locals said that they are demanding the construction of bridge for last several years.However the authorities are least bothered over the issue.

Constructed over 15 years ago, the wooden bridge was intended to provide convenient access to essential facilities for villagers residing on the other side of Nallah Sindh, including Theekrey Pati, Kil Thoal, and half of Bota Kullan. However, due to the bridge’s current condition, locals are encountering severe difficulties, exacerbated by the overflow of water in the river.

“We are apprehensive about the safety of our children and women folk who have to cross the nallah Sindh without any proper bridge” a local said. “ Despite repeated pleas the authorities have failed to construct the foot bridge over nallah Sindh in our area due to which the residents including the school going children, women folk and elderly people face immense hardships” they said.

They added that the water level has increased in the nallah Sindh due to which it poses a major threat to the lives of the people here. Repeated appeals to the administration to replace the temporary wooden structure with a sturdy concrete footbridge have fallen on deaf ears.

People complain non collection of dust bins in Gund town

The residents of several villages of Gund town in Ganderbal district have complained that the dust bins put by the rural development department to collect the garbage from households and shops are left unattended causing inconvenience to the people.

They said that two months back the rural development department through concerned panchayat representatives installed dust bins at different locations in areas to collect the garbage from households and shops. However the locals complained that the dust bins are left unattended for weeks with no one to lift and empty them.

They said the officials had hired a private vehicle to collect the garbage from dust bins for its disposal at a proper place for which the households and shopkeepers were to be charged an amount.

They said with the rising temperatures the garbage in dust bins result in foul smell causing inconvenience to the people. They said that some dust bins are installed in populated places. The residents have urged the authorities to look into the issue for early redressal.