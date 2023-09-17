GANDERBAL DIARY

Monkeys cause massive damage to crops in Gund areas

The residents of various areas of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district have complained about the menace of monkeys in their areas for the last several months accusing the authorities particularly the wildlife department of being negligent about the issue. The locals said that huge flocks of monkeys have wreaked havoc in many villages of this tehsil with people apprehensive of their safety. "Monkeys have posed a threat to the crops as well here in Sumbal, Surfraw , Ganiwan and other adjoining villages, located close to forests," the locals said. They said that the residents watch helplessly while the monkeys damage their crops, even attack them as well. The residents from these areas of tehsil Gund complained that the monkeys are destroying their standing crops for the last several months adding that this has become a major concern for them.

"The monkeys from the nearby forest continue to damage the crops, particularly the maize crop for the last several months. Despite informing this concerned wildlife department nothing has been done to stop this," a group of locals from Sumbal area told Greater Kashmir. They said monkeys have caused a substantial loss to fruit crops, maize etc which has become a major concern for the farmers. The locals further said that the people have become panicky.

In some villages, almost entire crops have been damaged threatening to cause food insecurity for small farmers living in and around traditional forest areas. “The monkeys don’t spare any crop in our fields,” said Abdul Salam, a resident of Sumbal village pointing to the damaged shoots of his maize plants. “They have destroyed our fruit crops too," they added.