GANDERBAL DIARY

Monkeys cause massive damage to crops in Gund areas
The residents of various areas of tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district have complained about the menace of monkeys in their areas for the last several months accusing the authorities particularly the wildlife department of being negligent about the issue. The locals said that huge flocks of monkeys have wreaked havoc in many villages of this tehsil with people apprehensive of their safety. "Monkeys have posed a threat to the crops as well here in Sumbal, Surfraw , Ganiwan and other adjoining villages, located close to forests," the locals said. They said that the residents watch helplessly while the monkeys damage their crops, even attack them as well. The residents from these areas of tehsil Gund complained that the monkeys are destroying their standing crops for the last several months adding that this has become a major concern for them.
"The monkeys from the nearby forest continue to damage the crops, particularly the maize crop for the last several months. Despite informing this concerned wildlife department nothing has been done to stop this," a group of locals from Sumbal area told Greater Kashmir. They said monkeys have caused a substantial loss to fruit crops, maize etc which has become a major concern for the farmers. The locals further said that the people have become panicky.
In some villages, almost entire crops have been damaged threatening to cause food insecurity for small farmers living in and around traditional forest areas. “The monkeys don’t spare any crop in our fields,” said Abdul Salam, a resident of Sumbal village pointing to the damaged shoots of his maize plants. “They have destroyed our fruit crops too," they added.
Shallabugh residents demand footbridge
The residents of Shallabugh village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have demanded the construction of a bridge on the Nallah Sindh in the area. Locals said that they are facing hardships due to the non availability of a proper permanent bridge over nallah Sindh in the Shallabugh area. They said that they have to cross the temporary wooden bridge which poses a risk to people's lives. They said that the residents, particularly farmers and women folk have to go into their fields which are on the other side of the Nallah, adding that every day they have to cross this wooden bridge posing risk of mishaps.They said there is also a proper macadamised road and if the government constructs a bridge over the Nallah Sindh it will connect the area with Srinagar district. They said the wooden bridge that has been constructed by the people is in a dilapidated condition and can collapse any time. A local resident Abdul Majeed said that the government should take the necessary steps and construct the bridge. “This will provide a lot of relief to the people of various villages of Shallabugh and adjoining areas.” Locals appealed LG administration and DC Ganderbal to look into the matter.
Damaged Sumbal bridge poses risk to commuters
The vital bridge connecting Sumbal - Hariganiwan area with the Srinagar-Leh national highway is in dilapidated condition and poses danger to the people. The bridge over nallah Sindh at Sumbal in tehsil Gund of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is in damaged condition and hundreds of vehicles ply via this bridge every day. The Sumbal bridge is vital as it is an alternate route for those travelling on the Srinagar-Leh highway towards Sonamarg, Ladakh or towards Srinagar. This bridge is also important for the areas like Sumbal, Surfraw, Hariganiwan and other areas to connect them with the main highway. Locals said that the bridge hasn't been repaired over years and now can be a reason for any mishap. They urged the authorities to repair the bridge or to construct a new one for the convenience of the people.