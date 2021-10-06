Ganderbal link road in shambles

Ganderbal: The residents of Wurpash, Upper Wayil, Gutlibagh and its adjoining localities in Ganderbal district Wednesday accused the authorities of failing to repair the Chapargund-Upper Wayil link road connecting the Srinagar-Leh highway here.

According to the residents, the dilapidated condition of the road that connects it to Srinagar-Leh highway was in shambles with potholes causing inconvenience to the commuters.

They said that the concerned authorities had failed to macadamise the link road as it was in a dilapidated condition from the past several years.