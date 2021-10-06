Ganderbal link road in shambles

Ganderbal: The residents of Wurpash, Upper Wayil, Gutlibagh and its adjoining localities in Ganderbal district Wednesday accused the authorities of failing to repair the Chapargund-Upper Wayil link road connecting the Srinagar-Leh highway here.
According to the residents, the dilapidated condition of the road that connects it to Srinagar-Leh highway was in shambles with potholes causing inconvenience to the commuters.
They said that the concerned authorities had failed to macadamise the link road as it was in a dilapidated condition from the past several years.
The residents urged the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna and the concerned authorities to look into their grievances and take necessary steps for redressing them.
“The dilapidated condition of Chapper Gund-Upper Wayil road reflects the inattentive nature of the authorities to its citizens. Years passed since the work on this road started. The poor people of the area gave their land for the construction of the road. However, their dreams of seeing a proper road have been shattered,” said a resident of the area. “We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to take note of this matter and redress our grievance.”