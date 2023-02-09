Ganderbal police felicitate young innovator

Ganderbal Police appreciated and felicitated the young boy with an aim to “promote the local talent and encourage the positive/ constructive activities of youth among the area.’’

SSP appreciated the young innovator and assured full support for his future endeavors. He said that Aqib is an inspiration for his fellow students in the area.

Pertinently, Greater Kashmir on Tuesday published a story about the young boy Aqib for his innovative work in technology and making it to the Indian book of records thereby bringing laurels to the district.