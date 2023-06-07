Ganderbal police organise cyber crime awareness programme

The speakers briefed the participants about various types of cyber threats. SHO Police Station Gund Mudasir Ahmed appealed them to spread awareness among others regarding the risks associated with digital transactions and social media.

Speakers on the occasion advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet. They also appealed the participants to not share OTPs and passwords.

They also explained the ways to adopt precautionary measures while conducting online transactions. The participants were also cautioned against accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unknown persons on social media.