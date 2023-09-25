Ganderbal Police raise awareness about policing among students

Ganderbal: On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Police under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsav” organised an awareness programme under the theme “Police in Amrit Kall” for the students at Police Station Safapora.

The programme was chaired by DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Ghulam Hassan, besides SHO PS Safapora and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The programme was actively participated by students of Govt Higher Secondary School Safapora, Govt. Girls High School Safapora, Angel Care Public School, Valley Lakes Educational Institute and New Delight Educational Hall.

To acquaint participants with the functioning of the police and the services they provide, the programme took students on an insightful journey. The participating students were given the idea about the Police department, its ranks, functioning and policing, etc. They explored the SHO Office, MHC Office & the CCTNS Lab, gaining invaluable insights into the multi-faceted realm of police operations.

In the end, students were facilitated with necessary refreshments and decent lunch at PS Safapora and were also awarded with participation certificates to boost their morale for their future participation. Participating students appreciated the role of the Police department and requested to organise such kind of awareness programmes in future to bridge the gap between police & public.