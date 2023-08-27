Ganderbal youth slips to death

Ganderbal: A 24-year-old youth died after he slipped and fell in a deep gorge at Kangan in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

An official said that the incident occurred when a youth was heading towards his home and he slipped and fell into a deep gorge in the pasture known as Salnai area of Naranag Kangan, resulting in his on spot death.

The deceased has been identified as Amjid Raina, son of Muhammad Amin Raina of Laman Babanagri.

The official said that his body has been handed over to the family for last rites. (KNO)