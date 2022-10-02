Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Gandhi Park PMTC, Pampore

Srinagar: Training Centre of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) namely Production-Cum-Marketing-Training Centre (PMTC) situated at Pampore, Pulwama Sunday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with full zeal and enthusiasm at Gandhi Park PMTC Pampore.
Many programmes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Plantation drive and Certificate distribution among trainees was also held at PMTC, KVIC, Pampore.
In the beginning, a tribute was paid to Father of Nation by G.M. Pampoori, Principal PMTC KVIC Pampore Anil Kumar Sharma, Employees of PMTC, Trainees and many others.
On the occasion, G M Pampori paid rich tributes to the Father on the Nation saying that we should act upon the principles of Gandhiji that are as relevant today as they were that time.
Principal PMTC, KVIC Pampore Anil Kumar Sharma said that we have organized special programmes on this day to pay respect to our Gandhiji. He said that by celebrating the greatness of the Mahatma, we pledge to adopt his way of life and principles of empathy, humbleness, honesty and sincerity.
Cleanliness drives under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ marked the celebrations of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Ji at PMTC, KVIC, Pampore.
Anil said that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the whole nation is paying tribute to the Father of the Nation and organizing cleanliness drives to promote ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ to make people aware about the advantages of cleanliness. Hygiene was extremely dear to the Mahatma and he had exhorted everyone to maintain clean surroundings.
Guests and employees today pledged to keep its campus and neighbourhood clean, as a part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative of the Government of India.
Guests and officials then initiated the cleaning campaign of the campus area with brooms and by removing the weeds.Further, Principal said that a plantation drive was held at KVIC, Pampore with full enthusiasm. During the drive trainees planted saplings in the campus. Saplings were planted by the guests as well as the, employees.