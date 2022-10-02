Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Gandhi Park PMTC, Pampore

Srinagar: Training Centre of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) namely Production-Cum-Marketing-Training Centre (PMTC) situated at Pampore, Pulwama Sunday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with full zeal and enthusiasm at Gandhi Park PMTC Pampore.

Many programmes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Plantation drive and Certificate distribution among trainees was also held at PMTC, KVIC, Pampore.

In the beginning, a tribute was paid to Father of Nation by G.M. Pampoori, Principal PMTC KVIC Pampore Anil Kumar Sharma, Employees of PMTC, Trainees and many others.

On the occasion, G M Pampori paid rich tributes to the Father on the Nation saying that we should act upon the principles of Gandhiji that are as relevant today as they were that time.

Principal PMTC, KVIC Pampore Anil Kumar Sharma said that we have organized special programmes on this day to pay respect to our Gandhiji. He said that by celebrating the greatness of the Mahatma, we pledge to adopt his way of life and principles of empathy, humbleness, honesty and sincerity.