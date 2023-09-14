Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at GDC Ajas

Bandipora: Government Degree College (GDC), Ajas Thursday organized a special programme to reflect on the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly his philosophy of non-violence under the banner of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

The programme highlighted the importance of Gandhian principles in today’s world, especially in the context of education and peace-building.

It also highlighted the relevance of Gandhian principles of non-violence, truth, and simplicity in contemporary times.

On the occasion an interactive session was conducted. The audience had the opportunity to ask questions and engage in a meaningful dialogue with Dr. Bhat. This session allowed for a deeper exploration of Gandhian philosophy and its practical applications.

The Gandhi Jayanti program organized by Government Degree College, Ajas was a meaningful and enlightening event that provided a platform for reflection on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.