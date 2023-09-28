Gang of burglars busted in Kulgam, 7 arrested

Kulgam: Police in Kulgam busted a gang of burglars by arresting 7 accused persons involved in many burglary cases and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.

On reception of several complaints regarding burglary in the areas of Police Station Kulgam, cases under relevant sections of law were registered and investigation was initiated.

A special team headed by SHO PS Kulgam under the supervision of SP Hqrs Kulgam Ghulam Muhammad Bhat was constituted to investigate the incidents of burglary. During the course of investigation, one suspected person namely Ayan Shameem resident of Bijnoor UP A/P Rangrezpora, Kulgam was called for questioning.

During questioning, he disclosed that he along with other 6 persons identified as Shahid Sheikh, resident of Delhi A/P Srinagar, Farman Ahmad, resident of Bijnoor UP, Mohd Amir, resident of UP, Bhar Alam son of Mani Ahmad resident of UP, Mudasir Habib son of Habibullah Mir resident of Shalipora Sopore and a juvenile have committed the crime. All the persons were brought to PS Kulgam where they confessed that they are involved in multiple burglaries and were subsequently arrested.

The investigating team was also able to recover stolen property worth lakhs on their disclosure. Further investigation in the matter is in progress as more arrests and recoveries are expected.

“Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities,” police said.