Gang rape case | Accused arrested in Mendhar

Mendhar: Police in Mendhar sub division of Poonch have claimed to have arrested two person in a gang rape case registered in local police station.
Police in an official statement said that on August 28, a written complaint was received by police station Mendhar against Mohammad Azad son of Mohammad Zabir resident of Narol Mendhar and Mohd Imran son of Wali Mohd resident of Narol Mendhar.
On this FIR 192/2022 U/Ss 363/376(D) IPC and 6 POCSO was registered in police station Mendhar and manhunt was launched to arrest both the accused involved in commission of heinous crime.