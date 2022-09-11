Gang rape case | Accused arrested in Mendhar

Mendhar: Police in Mendhar sub division of Poonch have claimed to have arrested two person in a gang rape case registered in local police station.

Police in an official statement said that on August 28, a written complaint was received by police station Mendhar against Mohammad Azad son of Mohammad Zabir resident of Narol Mendhar and Mohd Imran son of Wali Mohd resident of Narol Mendhar.