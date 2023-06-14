GCC calls for united efforts to defeat drug menace in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) Wednesday appealed to all sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir to take serious note of the alarming spread of drug abuse among the youth in J&K, particularly in Kashmir where the incidence is reportedly much higher.

A statement of GCC, which is a non-political collective of civil society comprising academics, former civil servants and other professionals, issued here said that strong public opinion needs to be created against the menace.

It called for a more active role for the political parties, both in terms of building strong public opinion against drug abuse and in seeking effective preventive and punitive measures from the government.

The GCC pointed out that while the government is primarily responsible for fighting and eradicating the drug menace through action under the relevant laws, the civil society has to play a critical role in educating the common people.