GCC calls on authorities to curb conversion of agriculture land to other purposes

Srinagar: A delegation from Group of Concerned Citizens, J&K (GCC) today called on Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, in his office at Lal Mandi Srinagar to invite the attention of the department to various issues pertaining to the agriculture sector in Kashmir. The delegation comprised retired IAS officers Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Ghulam Jeelani Nahvi, retired IFS officer Ghulam Hassan Kango, retd IPS officer Abdul Rashid Khan, retired District and Sessions Judge, Khaliq ul Zaman Bhat and retired Secretary, BOSE, Bashir Ahmed Dar.

The delegation raised and discussed the important issues of agriculture productivity, distribution of seeds, popularisation of greenhouses for agriculture during winter, cultivation of rabi crops, vegetable production with special emphasis on Kashmir’s niche vegetables, vermiculture, rainwater harvesting, use of solar energy for agriculture, vertical farming, indoor farming, and organic farming.

The Director Agriculture gave a patient hearing to the delegation and then briefed them about various programmes of the department and achievements. However, he conceded that use of solar energy by the farmers and rain water harvesting are areas where attention needs to be focused. He also informed the delegation about achievements under lavender, garlic and cash crop cultivation.

The delegation flagged the issue of rapid shrinking of agriculture land in Kashmir Valley due to construction of residential houses and other structures on agriculture land and land acquisition for large infrastructure projects. They said that if the alarming trend of conversion of agricultural land continues in the Valley, then no land may be left for agriculture in the next twenty to twenty-five years and the Valley would get transformed into a concrete jungle with little green cover.

The Director Agriculture agreed that shrinking agricultural land was indeed a matter of concern in view of the limited land available in Kashmir and that continued conversion of agricultural land will result in reduction of food grain production, food grain insufficiency in Kashmir and loss of biodiversity.

The delegation pointed out that with reduced agriculture activities due to reduced land, the rural folk will lose substantial employment opportunities and income which in turn will lead to progressive impoverishment of the rural population. The delegation suggested the restoration of previous restrictions on the conversion of agricultural land through laws of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Agriculture assured the delegation that he will convey their views on conversion of agricultural land to the higher authorities in the UT government. The delegation further suggested that the Government of J&K UT should formulate suitable and sustainable land use and housing policies so that pressure on agricultural land for the construction of houses is reduced. The delegation said that the new housing policy should propose and incentivise the construction of apartment buildings rather than separate houses on the hard crust karewas in the valley rather than on agricultural land within the valley.

The delegation also recommended adoption of village watershed as the lowest unit of planning for development activities, particularly pertaining to water and agriculture. In the end, the GCC delegation thanked Director Agriculture for sparing time to meet with the GCC and to discuss their demands and suggestions. The delegation also hoped that the UT government at the highest level would take serious note of the rapid conversion and shrinking of agricultural land in J&K and take appropriate measures to arrest the trend.