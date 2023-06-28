GCC,s plea to public

Srinagar: On the eve of Eid- ul- Adha, the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) has appealed to public to extend full cooperation to the municipal and local body institutions in the maintenance of sanitation and cleanliness .

According to a press note, GCC which is a civil society collective in Jammu and Kashmir comprising of academics, retired civil servants and other professionals has welcomed the decision of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to collect hides and skins of qurbani animals from across the city. SMC has issued a list of vehicles along with their registration number and name and telephone number of the driver allocated area wise and that of Lakes Conservation and Management Authority ( LC& MA) which has issued strict advisory against dumping of skins and hides and offel etc in the water bodies and warned of strict action and fines against the defaulters.

GCC has appealed to the general public to follow the instructions and advisories issued by these two organisations for disposal of hides and skins and offal material of qurbani animals to maintain cleanliness and sanitation in the city and of the water bodies including Dal lake. Simultaneously, the GCC appealed to the Mayor, SMC Commissioner and VC, LC& MA to ensure that the plans made by their organisations are put on ground in their entirety and efficiently to fulfill the objectives and to maintain good sanitation and cleanliness in the city which is extremely critical in this hot weather.

Further, the GCC has appealed to Mayor, Jammu and Commissioner, JMC, Directors of Local Bodies of Jammu and Kashmir divisions and all Heads of Panchayats in the UT to take similar action in their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation during the Eid days. The GCC has also appealed to the Imams of mosques in the UT to impress upon the people the need for extending full cooperation to the concerned agencies incharge of maintenance of cleanliness and sanitation in their areas, particularly in proper disposal of hides and skins and offal etc of the qurbani animals.

The GCC has conveyed EId Mubarak to all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir with the appeal to observe the festival with simplicity and in moderation and not to forget extending a helping hand to their poor, needy and less fortunate neighbours, relatives and acquaintances.