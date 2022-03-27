GCW M A Road hosts workshop on ‘Intergenerational Bonding’

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The main resource persons for the workshop were Nodal Officer for Geriatric Medicine, Kashmir Division and Head, Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital Dr. Zubair Saleem and Advocate J&K High Court and Panel Lawyer District Legal Services Authority Srinagar Bisma Khan.

Dr. Zubair in his address shared his experience as a geriatric consultant and researcher to highlight the problems faced by senior citizens.

He cited statistics and some case studies during his elaborate presentation on the theme.

Advocate Bisma Khan spoke about the legal aspects of the theme and apprised the audience about the various provisions of Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act.