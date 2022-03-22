GD Goenka Bla holds plantation drive

Baramulla: A mega plantation drive was carried out at G D Goenka School Baramulla on Tuesday to observe World Arbor Day. The event was organised in the school premises.
Draped in colorful and traditional dresses in the morning assembly, the primary class students narrated poems and delivered speeches highlighting importance of trees and preserving the natural resources including the trees.
The school observed Arbor Day on the theme “Let’s Nurture the Nature to have a better future.”
The students enthusiastically participated in the plantation drive and almost all the students from Kindergarten to 5-th class planted trees in the school premises.
Principal GD Goenka School Baramulla, Jyoti Gupta, in her welcome address termed the students as the “green ambassadors and highlighted the importance of planting trees for a better future.”
“We will train the students and make them aware about the importance of planting trees,” she said.
The event was organized in collaboration with the Forest Department Baramulla.
The school teachers engaged the students in art work wherein they made different sketches and showcased their art to highlight the importance of trees. The students also prepared cards reading “Thanks” to the trees for “making the world beautiful.”
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) JV Division Baramulla, Parvaiz Ahmad Wani was the chief guest while the district Information Officer (DIO) Jahangir Akhoon was guest of honour at the occasion.
Director GD Goenka School Baramulla Raja Zubair was also present on the occasion while Muhammad Ashraf Khan, officer on special duty, presented vote of thanks.