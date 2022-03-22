GD Goenka Bla holds plantation drive

The school observed Arbor Day on the theme “Let’s Nurture the Nature to have a better future.”

The students enthusiastically participated in the plantation drive and almost all the students from Kindergarten to 5-th class planted trees in the school premises.

Principal GD Goenka School Baramulla, Jyoti Gupta, in her welcome address termed the students as the “green ambassadors and highlighted the importance of planting trees for a better future.”

“We will train the students and make them aware about the importance of planting trees,” she said.