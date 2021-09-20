GDC Baramulla gets NAAC ‘A’ grading

The NAAC is a UGC funded autonomous body that assesses and accredits higher education Institutions-Degree Colleges and Universities in India.

Notably, the last NAAC inspection of GDC Baramulla was done in 2015 and the institution was given ‘A’ grade. This year the college has retained the same grading from the NAAC.

The NAAC ranking is given on the basis of the achievements in the academics as well as in infrastructural standards. Besides, research work and exchange programmes will also be counted while evaluating the College for NAAC ranking.

The college has scored 3.4 points in curricular aspects, 2.62 in teaching learning and evaluation, 3.14 points in research innovation and extensions while 3.7 points have been awarded for infrastructure and learning resources. 3.54 points have been awarded for student support and progression.

The NAAC has also awarded 3.05 to the college on governance leadership and management besides 3.26 points have been awarded on institutional values and best practices.