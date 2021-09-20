GDC Baramulla gets NAAC ‘A’ grading

Srinagar: The Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla has been accredited 'A Grade College’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). A NAAC peer team inspected the college on September 15 and 16 this year.On Monday, the NAAC announced that GDC Baramulla has scored 3.09 Institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a seven point scale at Grade A which is valid for a period of five years.
In a confirmation letter, the NAAC officials have conveyed to the Principal GDC Baramulla Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone that the outcome of the Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) exercise of GDC Baramulla was processed and approved by the Standing Committee constituted by the executive committee to examine the peer team reports and declare the accreditation results.
The NAAC is a UGC funded autonomous body that assesses and accredits higher education Institutions-Degree Colleges and Universities in India.
Notably, the last NAAC inspection of GDC Baramulla was done in 2015 and the institution was given ‘A’ grade. This year the college has retained the same grading from the NAAC.
The NAAC ranking is given on the basis of the achievements in the academics as well as in infrastructural standards. Besides, research work and exchange programmes will also be counted while evaluating the College for NAAC ranking.
The college has scored 3.4 points in curricular aspects, 2.62 in teaching learning and evaluation, 3.14 points in research innovation and extensions while 3.7 points have been awarded for infrastructure and learning resources. 3.54 points have been awarded for student support and progression.
The NAAC has also awarded 3.05 to the college on governance leadership and management besides 3.26 points have been awarded on institutional values and best practices.