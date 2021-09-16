GDC Pattan holds anti-cannabis plantation drive

Srinagar: The IQAC and NSS units of Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan Thursday organised a one-day anti-cannabis plantation drive in and around the campus of the college.

A statement of GDC Pattan issued here said that the drive was carried out in collaboration with the Municipal Committee Pattan. It said that the drive was inaugurated by SDPO Pattan Zafar Iqbal Mehdi.

The statement said that in the inaugural session, Principal Prof Ghualm Jeelani Qureshi highlighted to the students the importance of organising such drives.

It said that the NSS programme officers Prof Sajad Sarvar and Asiya Nazir encouraged the students to stay away from the menace of drugs.

The statement said that they made students aware about the ill effects of marijuana locally called bhang and charas, which is easily available and a cheap drug that grows as a weed.

It said that they asked the students to carry the message of eradicating cannabis from their surroundings, communities and towns and also requested the authorities to take action in this regard. The statement said that the programme was coordinated by Staff Secretary, GDC Pattan Imtiyaz Gul who ensured that such programmes would be organised in the future as well and help eradicate all kinds of social evils.

Jammu and Kashmir stands at number five in the list of states where poppy and cannabis cultivation is highest in the country.

An annual report of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2019 had said that poppy cultivated on more than 358 acres of land in J&K had been destroyed. This is the fifth highest area-wise poppy crop destruction among the states in the country. J&K also stood at number three among all states in terms of heroin seizure. In 2017 alone, 2017.46 kg of the lethal narcotic were seized from various parts of the state.