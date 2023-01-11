GeM onboarding for Walnut (ODOP) by JKTPO concluded at Kupwara

Kupwara: Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with Invest India and District administration Kupwara successfully concluded the onboarding drive of ODOP products on Government e-Market place(GeM) for walnut exporters, FPO, entrepreneurs, traders of district Kupwara at DC office complex, Kupwara today.

On the directions of Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, JKTPO is engaging with all the districts of UT to promote local ODOP products and create awareness regarding advantages of selling their products on the Government's e-Marketplace and other e-commerce platforms.

Walnut is the ODOP of district Kupwara under District as Export Hub Scheme/ODOP initiative. Jammu and Kashmir accounts for more than 98% of walnut production in India.

Locally known as “Doen”, Walnuts of Kupwara are naturally organic as no sprays and fertilizers are used in their cultivation.