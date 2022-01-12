General Manager Northern Railway holds review meeting

Gangal reviewed the arrangements of COVID-19 in hospitals and directed that medicines of Covid-19 should be made available to patients and there should be no shortage of oxygen.

He said that safety is the prime focus over Northern Railway. The General Manager reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds and removal of scrap lying near the tracks. He instructed the divisions on conducting regular inspections, monitoring and reviewing of works of mobility enhancement.