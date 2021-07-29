Girl, elderly man die in Bandipora

Bandipora: A 23-year-old girl was killed while her mother, 54, received injuries due to electrocution in Watrin village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday evening. In a separate incident on Thursday, an 85-year-old man was killed after he fell from the roof of his house in Vijpara village of Hajin here.
According to the locals, the girl, Zainab, daughter of Nooruddin Mir was leaning on an iron railing just outside the front door of their house when she was electrocuted.
It is believed that the railing might have come in contact with a live wire.
Her mother, Raja Begum, while trying to rescue her, too received the electric shock.
An official said that the mother-daughter duo was evacuated in critical condition to district hospital Bandipora where the girl was declared brought dead.
Locals blamed a low tension power line that almost touched the tin roof of the house as the reason for the incident as rains, they claimed might have passed the current down to the iron grillwork.
The family, as per the officials, originally belongs to Gurez valley and had been residing in Watrin for some time now.
Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq confirmed that the girl was brought dead to the hospital while her mother was stable.
The elderly man from Hajin village was identified as Ghulam Muhammad Qadir, 85. He, as per the officials was immediately shifted to CHC Hajin by the family, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival with polytrauma.