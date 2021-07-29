Girl, elderly man die in Bandipora

Bandipora: A 23-year-old girl was killed while her mother, 54, received injuries due to electrocution in Watrin village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday evening. In a separate incident on Thursday, an 85-year-old man was killed after he fell from the roof of his house in Vijpara village of Hajin here.

According to the locals, the girl, Zainab, daughter of Nooruddin Mir was leaning on an iron railing just outside the front door of their house when she was electrocuted.

It is believed that the railing might have come in contact with a live wire.

Her mother, Raja Begum, while trying to rescue her, too received the electric shock.