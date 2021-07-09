Girl slips to death in Banihal

Banihal: A young girl slipped to death in Khari area of Banihal sub division in district Ramban on Friday.
The girl was grazing cattle on Friday afternoon when she slipped off a hillock and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Rell Mandu area of tehsil Khari in district Ramban.
Locals said that the incident was reported at around 4 pm and people rushed to the spot but the girl was died on the spot.
Police identified the girl as 18-year-old Malikah Bano daughter of Ghulam Hussain Chauhan of Gujjar Basti Akharan Tehsil Khari.
Incharge Police Post Khari, Zaheer Iqbal confirmed the incident and said that the girl had died on the spot after she slipped from a hill top in far flung Rell Mandu area of Khari tehsil.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway along Banihal in Ramban district of late has seen several such incidents in which people have slipped to death.
The locals have appealed the authorities to see to it that recurrence of such incidents is stopped.