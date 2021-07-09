Girl slips to death in Banihal

Banihal: A young girl slipped to death in Khari area of Banihal sub division in district Ramban on Friday.

The girl was grazing cattle on Friday afternoon when she slipped off a hillock and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Rell Mandu area of tehsil Khari in district Ramban.

Locals said that the incident was reported at around 4 pm and people rushed to the spot but the girl was died on the spot.