Give us travel documents or citizenship: Wives of former militants

Srinagar: The Pakistani wives of former militants Monday staged a peaceful protest here and demanded citizenship or travel documents.
They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and get them helped out.
Carrying placards inscribed ‘We want justice’ the women staged a peaceful demonstration here at Press Enclave.
They alleged that they were not being listened to and problems for them were piling up with each passing day.
The protesting women said that they had come to Kashmir under a government policy.
“We have not come on our own. What’s our fault,” they said. “Send us back to Pakistan, give us our travel documents or grant us citizenship.”
They appealed to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah to intervene immediately and resolve the humanitarian crisis.
“They can understand our pain as they also have families,” the protesting women said.
Hundreds of Kashmiri men who crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) for arms training in the first two decades of the militancy came back with wives.
Many of them returned after the Omar Abdullah-led J&K government introduced a “rehabilitation scheme” in 2010 for those who had crossed over to the other side of the LoC between 1989 and 2009.
The policy notified four points of return: the joint check post at Wagah-Attari, the Salamabad and Chakan da Bagh crossings along the LoC, and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
In 2017, the then J&K government revealed that only 377 former militants, along with 864 family members, had returned from Pakistan since 2010.