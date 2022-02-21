Give us travel documents or citizenship: Wives of former militants

They alleged that they were not being listened to and problems for them were piling up with each passing day.

The protesting women said that they had come to Kashmir under a government policy.

“We have not come on our own. What’s our fault,” they said. “Send us back to Pakistan, give us our travel documents or grant us citizenship.”

They appealed to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah to intervene immediately and resolve the humanitarian crisis.

“They can understand our pain as they also have families,” the protesting women said.