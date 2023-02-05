GK IMPACT | Authorities repair Sahipora Hyhama bridge in Kupwara

Kupwara: Two days after Greater Kashmir carried a news report titled ‘Damaged Sahipora Hyhama bridge in Kupwara poses threat to commuters’, authorities on Sunday carried out renovation work of the bridge much to the respite of commuters.

Earlier residents of Hyhama had expressed strong resentment against the Roads and Building department for failing to repair the steel bridge at Sahipora, causing hardships to the people of over fifty villages.

“The bridge had developed big holes on multiple spots but unknowingly authorities were doing nothing to repair it. We had approached numerous times to the concerned officials for its renovation but to no avail,” Fayaz Ahmad a local said.