GK IMPACT | Authorities start repair work on Terina-Darbal road

Kupwara: Days after a report in this newspaper over the dilapidated condition of the 3-km Terina-Darbal road in Mawer area of Handwara the Roads and Buildings department has started to repair the road.

The move has cheered up locals who would otherwise suffer a lot due to multiple potholes on the road.

Greater Kashmir had earlier carried news headlined, “Terina-Darbal road lies in shambles” in which it was reported that the road was in the worst condition due to which people of several villages were suffering.

Within just a few days the authorities have started to repair the road.

The locals hailed the efforts of authorities and concerned District Development Council member Mawer Khursheed Ahmad Dar for the prompt action. They however demanded macadamisation and widening of the road.