GK IMPACT | FCSCA issues revised rate list of fruits, vegetables

Srinagar: The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department Kashmir on Saturday issued a revised rate list of all fruits and vegetables.

The development comes a day after Greater Kashmir reported about sky-rocketing prices of essential items across the Valley causing a significant distress among consumers.

As per order issued by the Director FCSCA Kashmir Abdul Salam has revised and re-fixed the maximum retail sale rate of Vegetables and Fruits.

"In supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject and in exercise of powers conferred upon Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the retail sale rates of vegetables and fruits is revised," the order reads.