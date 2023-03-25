GK IMPACT | FCSCA issues revised rate list of fruits, vegetables
Srinagar: The Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department Kashmir on Saturday issued a revised rate list of all fruits and vegetables.
The development comes a day after Greater Kashmir reported about sky-rocketing prices of essential items across the Valley causing a significant distress among consumers.
As per order issued by the Director FCSCA Kashmir Abdul Salam has revised and re-fixed the maximum retail sale rate of Vegetables and Fruits.
"In supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject and in exercise of powers conferred upon Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the retail sale rates of vegetables and fruits is revised," the order reads.
As per the order, the wholesale dealers have been directed to issue proper invoice on spot for each transaction in favour of the retail buyers explicitly indicating therein the rate per Kg and per dozen for each item. "This notification shall have immediate effect," the order reads.
As already reported, the Director FCSCA Kashmir had told Greater Kashmir that a meeting will be convened on March 25 and a revised rate list of all essential items including meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables will be issued.
About the lack of enforcement, the Director FCS&CA department has said around two to three teams inspect the market to put a check on the illegal inflation.
"The number of checking squads will increase and we will ensure that no retailers or street vendors are allowed to hike the prices of eatables illegally," he said.