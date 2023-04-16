GK IMPACT | Garbage cleared from segregation shed at Chountwaliwar village in Ganderbal
Srinagar: The prompt action by authorities in clearing the garbage near the newly constructed segregation shed in Chountwaliwar village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has brought relief to the local residents.
The issue was highlighted by this newspaper in a news story in which local residents of the village expressed their concerns about the unhygienic and hazardous conditions caused by the shed’s location.
“People from nearby villages dump their garbage here, leading to the spread of infections. Moreover, dogs and other wild animals have started frequenting the area, posing a danger to the villagers, especially children,” said Farooq Ahmad Qureshi, a local resident and sarpanch of the village, emphasizing the impact of the shed’s location on the health and safety of the community.
The shed, which is located in the middle of the villagers’ daily commute route, is posing a risk to the residents and creating inconvenience.
The villagers have again requested the authorities to consider relocating it to a more appropriate place, away from the road and educational institutions.
The positive outcome of the authorities’ action in clearing the garbage near the segregation shed reflects their commitment to addressing the concerns of the community and maintaining the well-being of the residents.
The local community is relieved with the resolution and remains optimistic about the possibility of the shed being relocated to a more suitable place in the future.
The authorities’ prompt response to the residents’ concerns and the subsequent clearance of garbage near the segregation shed is a positive example of how community engagement and responsible waste management practices can lead to tangible improvements in the well-being and safety of a locality.