GK IMPACT | Garbage cleared from segregation shed at Chountwaliwar village in Ganderbal

Srinagar: The prompt action by authorities in clearing the garbage near the newly constructed segregation shed in Chountwaliwar village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has brought relief to the local residents.

The issue was highlighted by this newspaper in a news story in which local residents of the village expressed their concerns about the unhygienic and hazardous conditions caused by the shed’s location.

“People from nearby villages dump their garbage here, leading to the spread of infections. Moreover, dogs and other wild animals have started frequenting the area, posing a danger to the villagers, especially children,” said Farooq Ahmad Qureshi, a local resident and sarpanch of the village, emphasizing the impact of the shed’s location on the health and safety of the community.