GK IMPACT | Govt Notifies age criteria for pre-school children, makes NEP rider prospective

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has notified age criteria for pre-school children with the directions to all the schools in Jammu and Kashmir division to implement National Education Policy (NEP) prospectively.

The move comes weeks after Greater Kashmir carried a series of stories on the issue to highlight the plight of the parents and pre-primary class students who were retained in the same class for the second consecutive year by giving retrospective effect to NEP-2020.

Some private schools had come out with their own self-styled chart regarding 5-year Foundational Stage (Nursery+LKG+UKG+1+2), creating a lot of confusion among parents of kids who were already enrolled previously in these schools.

Following this, the School Education Department (SED) convened a meeting with the respective Director School Education Jammu and Kashmir and directed them to notify the age criteria for the schools under NEP.