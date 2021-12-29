GK impact | MC Shopian removes signboards of coaching centers

Shopian: Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS) on Wednesday removed the signboards and hoardings of private coaching institutes put up illegally in the town.
The move came after Greater Kashmir carried a story about the private coaching institutes defacing the townscape by putting up sign boards and hoardings at multiple locations in the area.
The officials from MCS visited various markets in the town and took down the signboards from electric poles and walls.
"We have removed hoardings and signboards from almost all markets," said the official.
He said that these signboards were erected without seeking prior permission from the municipal authorities.
The official added that strict action would be taken against those who tried to deface the public property.