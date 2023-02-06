GK IMPACT | PMGSY Uri clears snow from Nambla-Silipathri road

Baramulla: The department of PMGSY Uri on Monday pressed the snow clearance machine into service and cleared the 2.5 km Nambla-Silipathri road stretch from snow.
A snow-clearing machine on Monday was sent to the area and a snow-clearing process was initiated on a war footing basis.
The plight of the locals came to light after a woman who had delivered twins in a local hospital was carried by her family on shoulders up to her home, Silipathri Nambla, following the road closure due to heavy snowfall.
The upper reaches of Uri and Boniyar recently recorded heavy snowfall. The snowfall left most of the upper villages disconnected for a few days from the main town Uri. Though the department of PMGSY cleared some roads in time, however, some of the roads located at the higher altitude or roads that have not been macadamised so far remained disconnected for several days.
Executive Engineer, PMGSY Uri, Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, said that the road clearance work has been started now with the improvement in weather conditions.
He said the 2.5 km Nambla-Silpathri road is located at a very high altitude and passes through mountainous terrain.
He said soon after the area recorded heavy snowfall a few days back, the department of PMGSY immediately cleared 1.6 km Nambla Silpathri road from snow. However following landslides at different spots on the rest of the road the snow clearance work got hampered.