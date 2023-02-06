GK IMPACT | PMGSY Uri clears snow from Nambla-Silipathri road

Baramulla: The department of PMGSY Uri on Monday pressed the snow clearance machine into service and cleared the 2.5 km Nambla-Silipathri road stretch from snow.

A snow-clearing machine on Monday was sent to the area and a snow-clearing process was initiated on a war footing basis.

The plight of the locals came to light after a woman who had delivered twins in a local hospital was carried by her family on shoulders up to her home, Silipathri Nambla, following the road closure due to heavy snowfall.