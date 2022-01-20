GK IMPACT | Pucca house sanctioned for Bhaderwah family living in tin shed

Bhadarwah: The authorities Thursday sanctioned a pucca house under the PradhanMantriAwasYojana (PMAY) for a 10-member family living in a small tin shed braving the bone-chilling cold in the snow-bound Bhaderwah area of Doda district.
Executive Officer (EO) Municipal Committee Bhaderwah (MCB) Yousaf-ul-Umar handed over the sanction letter to the family of Mehboob Ahmad Fani of ChinarMohalla, Bhaderwah.
The development comes three days after Greater Kashmir published a story ‘Living in the tin shed, Bhaderwah family fears freezing to death’ to highlight the plight of the dispossessed family.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Fani said that for three years, the family had been moving from pillar to post to getting a pucca house sanctioned under the PMAY.
A daily wage SafaiKarmachari working with the MCB, Fani is the sole breadwinner of his 10-member family.
The family expressed gratitude to Greater Kashmir for highlighting the issue and thanked EO Yousaf-ul-Umar for resolving the issue on priority.
Handing over the sanction letter to Fani’s family, Umar said that they would soon provide the First Advance Installment (FAI) to them at the earliest.