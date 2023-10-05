GK IMPACT | Wildlife officials chase away monkeys, but villagers demand permanent solution

Bandipora: The villagers, especially the orchadists of Ahatmullah in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have got some relief from the monkey menace as the officials of the Wildlife Department have been stationed in the village to chase away the sneaky thieves.

The officials have managed to push the monkeys into the deep forests, making their raids to the apple orchards and vegetable farms of the locals less likely.

An official of the Wildlife Department said, “We relocated 12 monkeys on an experimental basis with colour coding to check if they return to disturb the villagers.”

However, the villagers are not satisfied with this temporary measure and fear that the monkeys will return once the apple harvesting is concluded, firecrackers run out, or the officials leave.

They want the authorities to come up with a concrete and long-term solution to the problem, which has caused them economic and emotional distress for years.

Mudasir Ahmad Wani, a native villager, said, "A few officials in the Wildlife Department have been active since yesterday. The Wildlife Department officials are chasing the monkeys away. Even though the villagers have got some relief, after half an hour, the monkeys come down again.”