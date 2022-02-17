GK IMPACT|SED starts upgradition process of schools in Rajouri village

Greater Kashmir had reported the plight of students in Rani Badetar village who are facing hardships due to the unavailability of a high school in the area and have to trek over 4 km from the forest area to reach Chingus school to get education above 8th standard.

Several children from this area, especially the girls' drop out of schools after passing 8th standard as their parents avoid allowing their children to move from the dense forest area.

Taking note of the Greater Kashmir report, the Education Department has started a process to submit a proposal for the upgradition of the school.