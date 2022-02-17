GK IMPACT|SED starts upgradition process of schools in Rajouri village
Rajouri: Two days after Greater Kashmir published a news report regarding the problems faced by the students in the Rani Badetar area of Rajouri due to the unavailability of a high school, the administration has initiated a process to upgrade any of the two Government Middle Schools in the area.
Greater Kashmir had reported the plight of students in Rani Badetar village who are facing hardships due to the unavailability of a high school in the area and have to trek over 4 km from the forest area to reach Chingus school to get education above 8th standard.
Several children from this area, especially the girls' drop out of schools after passing 8th standard as their parents avoid allowing their children to move from the dense forest area.
Taking note of the Greater Kashmir report, the Education Department has started a process to submit a proposal for the upgradition of the school.
Chief Education Officer Rajouri has asked Zonal Education Officer Doongi to submit a feasibility report for the upgradition of Government Middle School Rani and Government Middle School Badetar to the next level.
“You are hereby directed to submit the feasibility report for upgradition of M S Rani and M S Badetar to the next level as per the format within two days positively for onward submission to the higher authorities," the CEO’s letter to ZEO Doongi reads.