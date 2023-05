Ramban: Renowned political and social activist Haji Abdul Majeed Wani, a resident of Kaskoot Banhal, has passed away.

He was 71 years old and died on Thursday night at 11 o'clock after a brief illness. He was the maternal uncle of Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma senior journalist Mohammad Taskeen Wani.

The Working Journalist Association Ramban, Gool, and Banihal have condoled the demise and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, and prayed for peace of the departed soul.