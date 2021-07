Srinagar: Parveena Rasheed Wani wife of late Abdul Rashid Wani of Barbarshah here passed away at SKIMS Soura today.

She was the mother of Aamir Rashid Wani, Assistant IT manager of Greater Kashmir.

Staffers of Greater Kashmir and its sister concern Kashmir Uzma have condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.