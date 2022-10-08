GK staffer bereaved

Srinagar: Abdul Qayoom Shah son of late Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Shah resident of Shah Abad Saida Kadal passed away after brief illness here today.

He was the elder brother of Sajad Ahmad Shah, senior layout designer of Greater Kashmir. Staffers of Greater Kashmir condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

As per the family, congregational Fateha Khawani will be held on October 10 (Monday) at their ancestral graveyard Shah Abad Saida Kadal Srinagar at 9.30 am.