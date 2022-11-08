GKC staffer bereaved

Srinagar: Hajra Begam wife of Ghulam Rasool Wani resident of Kralwari Chadoora passed away after brief spell on illness today.

She was the sister of Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Manager Estates GK Communications (GKC) Pvt Ltd. Staffers of Greater Kashmir and its sister

concern Kashmir Uzma have condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Fateh Khawani of the deceased will be held on November 11, 2022 at ancestral graveyard of the bereaved family at Kralwari

Chadoora.