Glowing tributes paid to Kuldeep Raj Gupta

Rajouri: Civil society members, prominent political and social personalities, administration and BJP leaders on Thursday offered glowing floral tributes to Kuldeep Raj Gupta who was cremated t Shanti Ghat Rajouri.

Gupta, 86, suffered some injuries after falling in house six days ago and was under treatment in Government Medical College Jammu where he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon and died.

Body of Gupta was brought in his native town Rajouri on Wednesday evening where it was initially taken to Bharatiya Janata Party office for floral tributes after which the body was kept in his house at Tehsil office locality.

Thousands of people drawn from all sections of society and from across Jammu and Kashmir visited the residence of deceased to offer condolence.