Glowing tributes paid to Kuldeep Raj Gupta

Rajouri: Civil society members, prominent political and social personalities, administration and BJP leaders on Thursday offered glowing floral tributes to Kuldeep Raj Gupta who was cremated t Shanti Ghat Rajouri.
Gupta, 86, suffered some injuries after falling in house six days ago and was under treatment in Government Medical College Jammu where he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon and died.
Body of Gupta was brought in his native town Rajouri on Wednesday evening where it was initially taken to Bharatiya Janata Party office for floral tributes after which the body was kept in his house at Tehsil office locality.
Thousands of people drawn from all sections of society and from across Jammu and Kashmir visited the residence of deceased to offer condolence.
A Rajouri bandh call in mourning of Gupta's death was also given by trade body with majority of business establishments in the town remained closed on Thursday.
The cremation Yatra of Gupta started from his ancestral house on Thursday at 11 am after which cremation was held at Shanti Ghat Rajouri.
BJP leaders including J&K President, Ravinder Raina, Organisation Secretary, Ashok Koul, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sunil Sharma and other leaders took part in cremation while DDC Chairman Rajouri, Naseem Liyaqit, DDC Vice Chairman Shabir Ahmed Khan, Former MLA Ch Qamar Hussain and a number of other senior political leaders from different political parties were also present in the cremation.
Senior officers of district administration Rajouri that include Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam also attended the last rites and paid floral tributes..