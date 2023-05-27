GMC Baramulla organises medical conference

Baramulla: The Government Medical College Baramulla organised a one-day mid-term conference, “BARCON 2023” in collaboration with the J&K Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India (JAKASI) on Saturday.

The theme of the conference was “Hydatid Disease: Challenges and Management Modalities.” The event witnessed the participation of 160 delegates, including distinguished professionals and renowned surgeons from across Jammu and Kashmir. The participants provided informative and updated information about the hydatid disease.

The conference was the first of its kind held at GMC Baramulla in association with JAKASI under the leadership of Prof. Ruby Reshi, Principal and Dean of GMC Baramulla, and Organizing Chairman Dr. H. Vaqar Ahmad, Head of Surgery at GMC Baramulla.