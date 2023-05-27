GMC Baramulla organises medical conference

Baramulla: The Government Medical College Baramulla organised a one-day mid-term conference, “BARCON 2023” in collaboration with the J&K Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India (JAKASI) on Saturday.
The theme of the conference was “Hydatid Disease: Challenges and Management Modalities.” The event witnessed the participation of 160 delegates, including distinguished professionals and renowned surgeons from across Jammu and Kashmir. The participants provided informative and updated information about the hydatid disease.
The conference was the first of its kind held at GMC Baramulla in association with JAKASI under the leadership of Prof. Ruby Reshi, Principal and Dean of GMC Baramulla, and Organizing Chairman Dr. H. Vaqar Ahmad, Head of Surgery at GMC Baramulla.
The participants shared their expertise and knowledge on the subject, enriching the conference with informative and up-to-date information on hydatid disease. On the occasion, Prof. Sanjay Bhasin, Chairman of JAKASI, along with Dr. Zaffar S. Khanday, Secretary of JAKASI, and other members of the association also attended the proceedings.
The scientific programme featured multiple sessions of paper presentations, thought-provoking guest lectures, an e-poster session, and an award-winning postgraduate quiz competition. The event was aimed to facilitate knowledge sharing and foster intellectual growth among budding surgeons.
Chief Guest Prof. G.Q. Peer, former Chairman and Head of the Department of Surgery at SKIMS, and Guest of Honour Prof. Mufti Mehmood, Head of the Department of Surgery at GMC Srinagar, praised the conference as a wonderful and valuable experience for aspiring surgeons. They emphasised the significance of such events in expanding the understanding of diseases and the latest surgical techniques.
“The need for standard operating procedures being in place in each department is extremely important. At the same time doctors need to keep themselves updated with the latest techniques and essential information through conferences and seminars,” said Prof Mufti Mehmood.